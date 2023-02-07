BlackRock Increases Position in Jefferies Group (JEF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.38MM shares of Jefferies Group Inc (JEF). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.25MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.73% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jefferies Group is $39.78. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.73% from its latest reported closing price of $39.49.

The projected annual revenue for Jefferies Group is $5,574MM, a decrease of 4.56%. The projected annual EPS is $3.71, an increase of 18.65%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JEF is 0.3500%, an increase of 13.4319%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 171,705K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 10,500,000 shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,246,594 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,369,289 shares, representing a decrease of 17.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 4.93% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 5,701,168 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,744,478 shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 11.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,434,217 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,509,643 shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 5.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,855,621 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,942,241 shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group Declares $0.30 Dividend

Jefferies Group said on January 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $39.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Jefferies Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, its largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

