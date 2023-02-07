BlackRock Increases Position in Iqvia Holdings (IQV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.76MM shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 15.14MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.59% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iqvia Holdings is $259.23. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.59% from its latest reported closing price of $232.31.

The projected annual revenue for Iqvia Holdings is $15,643MM, an increase of 9.34%. The projected annual EPS is $11.02, an increase of 76.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iqvia Holdings. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IQV is 0.4013%, a decrease of 7.0937%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 179,987K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,559,788 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,572,695 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,157,158 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294,936 shares, representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 6.25% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,295,624 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,357,325 shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 13.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,227,958 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189,756 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,632,472 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606,862 shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 12.89% over the last quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.