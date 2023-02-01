BlackRock Increases Position in IMPINJ (PI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of IMPINJ Inc (PI). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.39MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.97% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for IMPINJ is $128.52. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.97% from its latest reported closing price of $129.78.

The projected annual revenue for IMPINJ is $328MM, an increase of 40.37%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35.

Fund Sentiment

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMPINJ. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 15.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PI is 0.4084%, an increase of 1.8412%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.41% to 29,571K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 3,397,337 shares representing 13.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,586,353 shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410,765 shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 62.94% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,452,372 shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510,820 shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 28.35% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,404,521 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475,950 shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 34.03% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 846,433 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530,032 shares, representing an increase of 37.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 103.64% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

