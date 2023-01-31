BlackRock Increases Position in Homeinns Hotel Group (HMIN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.27MM shares of Homeinns Hotel Group (HMIN). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 50.91% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Homeinns Hotel Group. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HMIN is 0.5813%, an increase of 15.5428%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 69,295K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,949,012 shares

Brown Advisory holds 5,942,189 shares

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,664,774 shares

ARK Investment Management holds 5,458,916 shares

AH Equity Partners IV , L.L.C. holds 3,779,620 shares

Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.