BlackRock Increases Position in Grupo Televisa (TV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 220.05MM shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 191.20MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.80% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grupo Televisa is $10.89. The forecasts range from a low of $6.95 to a high of $18.07. The average price target represents an increase of 81.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.99.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Televisa is $79,998MM, a decrease of 23.69%. The projected annual EPS is $1.53, a decrease of 92.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Televisa. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TV is 0.2660%, a decrease of 39.8843%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 427,536K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 64,998,920 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 50,365,514 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,600,086 shares, representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TV by 39.63% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 46,380,780 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,947,911 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,567,611 shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TV by 23.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,112,932 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,605,258 shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TV by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Grupo Televisa SAB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grupo Televisa is a Mexican multimedia mass media company. A major Latin American mass media corporation, it often presents itself as the largest producer of Spanish-language content.

