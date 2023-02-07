BlackRock Increases Position in Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.26MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.85% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance is $63.24. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.85% from its latest reported closing price of $45.22.

The projected annual revenue for Goosehead Insurance is $274MM, an increase of 43.59%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92, an increase of 5,408.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GSHD is 0.1943%, a decrease of 4.4598%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 28,126K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,074,160 shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891,470 shares, representing an increase of 38.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 33.27% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,646,220 shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007,920 shares, representing a decrease of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 24.54% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,790,476 shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894,329 shares, representing an increase of 50.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 73.74% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 998,625 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891,776 shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Df Dent holds 846,911 shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547,710 shares, representing an increase of 35.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 32.16% over the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goosehead Insurance Inc. is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of its universe and that everything the company does should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations.

