BlackRock Increases Position in Global Payments (GPN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.89MM shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 18.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.42% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.07% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Payments is $145.71. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.07% from its latest reported closing price of $111.17.

The projected annual revenue for Global Payments is $8,614MM, a decrease of 3.39%. The projected annual EPS is $10.54, an increase of 4,088.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GPN is 0.3931%, a decrease of 7.9454%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 284,716K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,857,365 shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,513,631 shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,070,661 shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,156,040 shares, representing a decrease of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 10.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,262,626 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,289,974 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 8,224,833 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,221,214 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 43.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,283,082 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232,362 shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPN by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Global Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Payments Inc. is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to its customers globally. Its technologies, services and employee expertise enable the company to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.