BlackRock Increases Position in Gallagher & (AJG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.71MM shares of Gallagher (ARTHUR J.) & Co. (AJG). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 16.27MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.99% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gallagher & is $214.12. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.99% from its latest reported closing price of $194.68.

The projected annual revenue for Gallagher & is $9,469MM, an increase of 14.49%. The projected annual EPS is $8.81, an increase of 69.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gallagher &. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AJG is 0.4307%, an increase of 5.6372%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 204,859K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,785,433 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,779,724 shares, representing an increase of 30.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 62.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,822,145 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,235,244 shares, representing a decrease of 20.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 10.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,271,335 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,185,132 shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 5,567,272 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,136,552 shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 67.73% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,534,252 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,234,199 shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 20.41% over the last quarter.

Gallagher & Declares $0.55 Dividend

Gallagher & said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $194.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 2.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Background Information

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

