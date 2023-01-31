BlackRock Increases Position in Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.31MM shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF). This represents 12.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 5.16MM shares and 12.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.87% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.64% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Factory Holding is $125.46. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.64% from its latest reported closing price of $113.39.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Factory Holding is $1,700MM, an increase of 10.66%. The projected annual EPS is $5.93, an increase of 31.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Factory Holding. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FOXF is 0.2797%, an increase of 3.2041%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 58,534K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,911,712 shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010,541 shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 0.63% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,752,978 shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827,978 shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,654,331 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603,207 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 4.01% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,655,884 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674,572 shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,655,059 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663,556 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

