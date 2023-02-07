BlackRock Increases Position in Docusign (DOCU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.39MM shares of Docusign Inc (DOCU). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 11.59MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.73% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Docusign is $64.04. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.73% from its latest reported closing price of $62.95.

The projected annual revenue for Docusign is $2,543MM, an increase of 4.34%. The projected annual EPS is $1.90.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Docusign. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 5.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DOCU is 0.1678%, a decrease of 5.6625%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 176,200K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 8,647,060 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,613,159 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,366,084 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,446,365 shares, representing a decrease of 32.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 25.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,967,393 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,892,953 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 5,630,578 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,509,930 shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,541,490 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,547,553 shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 2.70% over the last quarter.

DocuSign Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

