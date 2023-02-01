BlackRock Increases Position in DISH Network (DISH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.12MM shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.64MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.74% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for DISH Network is $33.06. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 129.74% from its latest reported closing price of $14.39.

The projected annual revenue for DISH Network is $17,001MM, a decrease of 0.48%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, a decrease of 58.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in DISH Network. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DISH is 0.1421%, a decrease of 16.9819%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 288,354K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 39,364,166 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,723,546 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 16.33% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,325,837 shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,275,837 shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 17,131,007 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,917,615 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Palestra Capital Management holds 8,687,914 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,946,074 shares, representing a decrease of 37.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 44.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,361,033 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,290,710 shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Dish Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

