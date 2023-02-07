BlackRock Increases Position in Deere & (DE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.96MM shares of Deere & Co. (DE). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 17.54MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.62% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deere & is $470.22. The forecasts range from a low of $305.02 to a high of $611.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.62% from its latest reported closing price of $410.23.

The projected annual revenue for Deere & is $55,138MM, an increase of 4.90%. The projected annual EPS is $28.90, an increase of 23.39%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere &. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 2.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DE is 0.5661%, an increase of 13.0576%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 243,687K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 12,969,768 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,922,798 shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 7.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,207,166 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,131,112 shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 17.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,304,850 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,179,484 shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,001,216 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,163,301 shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 14.82% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,117,290 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666,234 shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 32.86% over the last quarter.

Deere & Declares $1.20 Dividend

Deere & said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share ($4.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 will receive the payment on February 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.13 per share.

At the current share price of $410.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.52%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Deere & Background Information

Deere & Company is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

