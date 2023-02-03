BlackRock Increases Position in Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 10, 2020 they reported 0.13MM shares and 0.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 668.74% and an increase in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 195.00% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cumulus Media is $20.06. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 195.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.80.

The projected annual revenue for Cumulus Media is $951MM, a decrease of 0.33%. The projected annual EPS is $1.39, a decrease of 9.87%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cumulus Media. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CMLS is 0.0565%, a decrease of 23.2852%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.49% to 14,969K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Zazove Associates holds 1,211,259 shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 1,162,029 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711,541 shares, representing a decrease of 133.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMLS by 58.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 779,368 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard General holds 739,865 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948,341 shares, representing a decrease of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMLS by 28.10% over the last quarter.

EATON VANCE FLOATING RATE PORTFOLIO holds 644,574 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cumulus Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 416 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

