BlackRock Increases Position in CryoPort (CYRX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.14MM shares of CryoPort Inc (CYRX). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.97MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.92% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.03% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CryoPort is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.03% from its latest reported closing price of $22.83.

The projected annual revenue for CryoPort is $268MM, an increase of 14.97%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.50.

Fund Sentiment

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in CryoPort. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CYRX is 0.1944%, a decrease of 23.3752%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 59,560K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 5,905,250 shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,507,634 shares, representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 7.86% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 3,127,160 shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343,615 shares, representing an increase of 25.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,059,493 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449,020 shares, representing a decrease of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 24.32% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,305,188 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763,971 shares, representing a decrease of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,693,623 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574,251 shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 10.75% over the last quarter.

CryoPort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cryoport, Inc. is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets. The Company mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. The Company supports the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world.

