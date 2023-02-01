BlackRock Increases Position in Brookfield Residential Properties (BRP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.93MM shares of Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. (BRP). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.98% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Residential Properties is $33.51. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 16.98% from its latest reported closing price of $28.65.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Residential Properties is $1,178MM, an increase of 31.79%. The projected annual EPS is $1.25.

Fund Sentiment

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Residential Properties. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BRP is 0.3775%, an increase of 5.3740%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 72,126K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,279,685 shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company.

Bamco holds 3,881,222 shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,880,722 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,432,025 shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450,980 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 14.61% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,371,158 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384,558 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRP by 15.41% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,100,000 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRP Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.