BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.63% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $83.20. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.63% from its latest reported closing price of $74.53.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is $47,586MM, an increase of 3.09%. The projected annual EPS is $8.03, an increase of 170.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3842 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BMY is 0.6901%, a decrease of 1.3393%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 1,878,378K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 99,498,153 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,760,260 shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 3.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,698,218 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,685,891 shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 52,396,432 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,097,912 shares, representing an increase of 27.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 36.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,403,969 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,124,488 shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 45,187,751 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,635,490 shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares $0.57 Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.54 per share.

At the current share price of $74.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 3.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

