BlackRock Increases Position in Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.48MM shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 9, 2022 they reported 14.28MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.44% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.31% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ballard Power Systems is $13.00. The forecasts range from a low of $8.31 to a high of $18.12. The average price target represents an increase of 87.31% from its latest reported closing price of $6.94.

The projected annual revenue for Ballard Power Systems is $111MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.50.

Fund Sentiment

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ballard Power Systems. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 13.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BLDP is 0.2252%, an increase of 5.1089%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 89,878K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 9,709,900 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Robeco Schweiz holds 5,319,700 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336,000 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 4,351,792 shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,708,751 shares, representing a decrease of 31.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 36.90% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,374,506 shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341,872 shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,330,317 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311,622 shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Ballard Power Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ballard Power Systems' vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

