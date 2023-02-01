BlackRock Increases Position in Baidu (BIDU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 150.33MM shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 120.30MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.97% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.11% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baidu is $168.50. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.11% from its latest reported closing price of $134.68.

The projected annual revenue for Baidu is $140,517MM, an increase of 13.61%. The projected annual EPS is $66.94, an increase of 477.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baidu. This is a decrease of 123 owner(s) or 13.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BIDU is 0.5495%, a decrease of 21.9161%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.24% to 97,767K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 9,540,279 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,557,829 shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 6,743,055 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,589,445 shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 11.51% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 5,379,348 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378,248 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 15.17% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 4,466,425 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271,126 shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 8.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,521,566 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,653,778 shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIDU by 56.00% over the last quarter.

Baidu Background Information

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation.

