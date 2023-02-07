BlackRock Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35.21MM shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 31.99MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.34% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing is $257.76. The forecasts range from a low of $215.13 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.34% from its latest reported closing price of $223.47.

The projected annual revenue for Automatic Data Processing is $18,102MM, an increase of 4.96%. The projected annual EPS is $8.20, an increase of 8.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 1.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ADP is 0.5301%, an increase of 5.0823%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 361,043K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,401,019 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,301,440 shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 10,964,445 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,522,192 shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 51.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,419,376 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,246,211 shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,231,406 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,818,546 shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,921,730 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,740,677 shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing Background Information

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. Its unmatched experience, deep insights and cutting-edge technology has transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.

