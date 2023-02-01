BlackRock Increases Position in APi Group (APG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.49MM shares of APi Group Corp (APG). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 13.52MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.96% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for APi Group is $23.12. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.96% from its latest reported closing price of $22.24.

The projected annual revenue for APi Group is $6,768MM, an increase of 13.42%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49.

Fund Sentiment

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in APi Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APG is 0.4467%, an increase of 0.1097%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 198,144K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 33,819,567 shares representing 14.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,634,813 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 10,698,983 shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,103,986 shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 38.38% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,831,287 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,831,287 shares, representing a decrease of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,454,660 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,450,611 shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APG by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 6,113,652 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,888,652 shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 1.86% over the last quarter.

APi Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries.The Company has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

