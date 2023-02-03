BlackRock Increases Position in Albemarle (ALB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.32MM shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 9.12MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.66% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albemarle is $306.58. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $484.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from its latest reported closing price of $290.15.

The projected annual revenue for Albemarle is $10,248MM, an increase of 83.22%. The projected annual EPS is $28.21, an increase of 112.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALB is 0.3745%, an increase of 5.3737%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 114,690K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,902,786 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322,014 shares, representing an increase of 32.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 100.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,492,350 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448,396 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 33.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,967,702 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565,241 shares, representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 54.41% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,948,491 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842,719 shares, representing a decrease of 30.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 2,704,716 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215,017 shares, representing a decrease of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 74.08% over the last quarter.

Albemarle Declares $0.40 Dividend

Albemarle said on October 24, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $290.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 3.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Albemarle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albemarle Corporation, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle Corporation actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, the company creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

