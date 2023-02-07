BlackRock Increases Position in Aecom (ACM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.50MM shares of Aecom (ACM). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 11.76MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.82% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.76% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aecom is $95.09. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.76% from its latest reported closing price of $88.24.

The projected annual revenue for Aecom is $14,009MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual EPS is $3.72, an increase of 54.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aecom. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACM is 0.3158%, an increase of 7.5842%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 140,672K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 19,189,841 shares representing 13.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,398,916 shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 6,974,316 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,024,945 shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,955,347 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,059,637 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,597,512 shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473,012 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,843,115 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,013,061 shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Aecom Declares $0.18 Dividend

Aecom said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $88.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 0.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=51).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

AECOM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. As a fully integrated firm, AECOM connects knowledge and experience across its global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM's work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018.

