BlackRock Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 120.83MM shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 88.84MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.12% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is $92.83. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.12% from its latest reported closing price of $72.45.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is $25,222MM, an increase of 10.49%. The projected annual EPS is $3.69, an increase of 136.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 1.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMD is 0.5258%, a decrease of 10.1477%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 1,231,673K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 48,415,570 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,555,616 shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,155,047 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,719,980 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 39,263,201 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,827,155 shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,595,120 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,867,704 shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,725,626 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,305,180 shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.