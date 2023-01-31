BlackRock Increases Position in Accenture (ACN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.40MM shares of Accenture Plc (ACN). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 46.22MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.55% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accenture is $319.72. The forecasts range from a low of $247.45 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.55% from its latest reported closing price of $274.32.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture is $64,813MM, an increase of 3.91%. The projected annual EPS is $11.47, an increase of 2.88%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACN is 0.7161%, a decrease of 0.7289%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 533,381K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,823,369 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,506,946 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,501,057 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,212,720 shares, representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 9.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,339,143 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,019,696 shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,293,058 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,177,494 shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 86.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,048,031 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,933,097 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Accenture Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Its 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. It embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

