BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 97,331,334 shares of VICI Properties Inc (VICI). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 56,552,799 shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 72.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.84% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for VICI Properties is $38.63. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.84% from its latest reported closing price of $33.64.

The projected annual revenue for VICI Properties is $3,223MM, an increase of 43.13%. The projected annual EPS is $2.44, an increase of 143.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1665 funds or institutions reporting positions in VICI Properties Inc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICI Properties Inc is 0.4956%, a decrease of 3.6507%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.88% to 1,118,680,250 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 75,725,288 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,789,928 shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 51,635,018 shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,585,145 shares, representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 37,570,923 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,194,363 shares, representing a decrease of 28.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 34,540,121 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,972,252 shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 75.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 29,351,179 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,899,697 shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICI by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VICI Properties Declares $$0.39 Dividend

VICI Properties said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the most recent share price of $33.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.03, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

VICI Properties Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

