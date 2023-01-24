BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Viad Corp (VVI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,449,387 shares of Viad Corp (VVI). This represents 16.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,239,421 shares and 15.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.44% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viad is $44.37. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 54.44% from its latest reported closing price of $28.73.

The projected annual revenue for Viad is $1,222MM, an increase of 14.97%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55.

Fund Sentiment

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viad Corp. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Viad Corp is 0.1264%, an increase of 2.3713%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 24,220,800 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 2,381,140 shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360,945 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,319,785 shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293,774 shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 67.66% over the last quarter.

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC holds 1,110,715 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999,317 shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 27.85% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management LLC holds 1,085,439 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991,082 shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 20.50% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 991,710 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898,476 shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Viad Declares $$0.10 Dividend

Viad said on February 27, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ( $0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020 received the payment on April 1, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the most recent share price of $28.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Viad Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viad, a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit's collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

