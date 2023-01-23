BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Ooma Inc (OOMA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,025,515 shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 2,701,018 shares and 11.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.01% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Ooma creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments, Inc. holds 2,814,766 shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559,130 shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 55.84% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 1,409,948 shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,310,287 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153,909 shares, representing an increase of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 82.65% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management, LP holds 1,300,000 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400,000 shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 11.35% over the last quarter.

HCSF Management, LLC holds 946,468 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893,819 shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OOMA by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ooma Inc. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ooma Inc is 0.1832%, an increase of 23.0972%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 21,627,584 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ooma is $22.75. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 59.85% from its latest reported closing price of $14.23.

The projected annual revenue for Ooma is $220MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

