BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,489,089 shares of Onespan Inc (OSPN). This represents 16.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 5,742,480 shares and 14.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.00% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. This is done this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan's Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience.

What are large shareholders doing?

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC holds 3,193,312 shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851,229 shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc holds 2,139,567 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232,180 shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 40.68% over the last quarter.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,938,753 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868,753 shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 1,492,672 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,388,535 shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors, LLC holds 1,035,572 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303,816 shares, representing a decrease of 25.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 67.67% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onespan Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Onespan Inc is 0.1049%, a decrease of 4.7605%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 34,573,791 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onespan is $19.04. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 43.27% from its latest reported closing price of $13.29.

The projected annual revenue for Onespan is $234MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.09.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

