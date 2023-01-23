BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48,439,908 shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE). This represents 10.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 45,529,862 shares and 10.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

What are large shareholders doing?

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 9,414,647 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,202,795 shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 8,504,980 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,757,994 shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 6,462,364 shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,413,761 shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 6,393,905 shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,012,181 shares, representing a decrease of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,995,417 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112,624 shares, representing an increase of 57.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 136.08% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1737 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONEOK, Inc.. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONEOK, Inc. is 0.3742%, an increase of 1.1780%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 335,681,400 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONEOK is $71.46. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 2.51% from its latest reported closing price of $69.71.

The projected annual revenue for ONEOK is $24,159MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual EPS is $4.46, an increase of 23.48%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

