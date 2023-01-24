BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,045,874 shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 11,218,802 shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.37% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -12.02% Downside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Instruments is $47.36. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of -12.02% from its latest reported closing price of $53.83.

The projected annual revenue for National Instruments is $1,812MM, an increase of 11.21%. The projected annual EPS is $2.46, an increase of 132.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Instruments Corp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to National Instruments Corp is 0.2428%, an increase of 27.4890%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 149,389,893 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 8,974,012 shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 8,830,768 shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,973,437 shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 29.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 6,440,118 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,521,682 shares, representing a decrease of 156.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 72.78% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,281,833 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793,764 shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Sarasin & Partners LLP holds 4,259,112 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691,110 shares, representing an increase of 13.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NATI by 53.18% over the last quarter.

National Instruments Declares $$0.28 Dividend

National Instruments said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022 received the payment on November 28, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the most recent share price of $53.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.52%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

National Instruments Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At NI, it brings together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, it provides the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.