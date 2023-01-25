BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in SLM Corp (SLM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.05MM shares of SLM Corp (SLM). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 24.47MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.02% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.02% from its latest reported closing price of $16.85.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is $1,468MM, a decrease of -12.72%. The projected annual EPS is $2.64, a decrease of -16.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM Corp. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM Corp is 0.2506%, an increase of 4.3094%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 292,539,460 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Impactive Capital LP holds 22,593,389 shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,512,599 shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 18,862,528 shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,007,968 shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 14,797,472 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,092,528 shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 12,050,421 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,296,464 shares, representing a decrease of 26.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 6,106,498 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704,153 shares, representing an increase of 22.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 23.03% over the last quarter.

SLM Declares $0.11 Dividend

SLM said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the most recent share price of $16.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.61%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.67%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

SLM Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

