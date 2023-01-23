BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,728,315 shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL). This represents 12.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 6,983,442 shares and 15.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,312,980 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207,476 shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1,670,323 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679,828 shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 1,282,164 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209,622 shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,207,569 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218,279 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 1,172,229 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150,473 shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 15.65% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell, Inc.. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Omnicell, Inc. is 0.3272%, a decrease of 13.0756%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 56,966,032 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is $73.44. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.14% from its latest reported closing price of $56.00.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is $1,237MM, a decrease of -5.52%. The projected annual EPS is $1.97, an increase of 81.48%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.