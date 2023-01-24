BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Macy's Inc (M)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26,178,291 shares of Macy's Inc (M). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 35,817,107 shares and 12.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.73% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macy's is $23.57. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.73% from its latest reported closing price of $23.40.

The projected annual revenue for Macy's is $24,991MM, a decrease of -2.79%. The projected annual EPS is $4.29, a decrease of -14.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy's Inc. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 6.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Macy's Inc is 0.1570%, a decrease of 3.0873%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 244,036,542 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,571,235 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,629,269 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust Co holds 7,876,936 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,877,855 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Appaloosa Lp holds 6,000,000 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 5,211,213 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490,560 shares, representing an increase of 90.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 707.07% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 5,085,398 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141,914 shares, representing an increase of 57.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 92.25% over the last quarter.

Macy's Declares $$0.16 Dividend

Macy's said on October 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the most recent share price of $23.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.58%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Macy`s Inc Background Information

Macy's, Inc. is one of the nation's premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Macy's, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

