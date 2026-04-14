Blackrock Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.21 billion, or $14.06 per share. This compares with $1.51 billion, or $9.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 billion or $12.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.9% to $6.69 billion from $5.27 billion last year.

Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.21 Bln. vs. $1.51 Bln. last year. -EPS: $14.06 vs. $9.64 last year. -Revenue: $6.69 Bln vs. $5.27 Bln last year.

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