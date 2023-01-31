Stocks
TGT

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Target (TGT)

January 31, 2023 — 02:57 pm EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.28MM shares of Target Corporation (TGT). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 39.46MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.41% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target is $177.81. The forecasts range from a low of $143.42 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.41% from its latest reported closing price of $168.68.

The projected annual revenue for Target is $109,473MM, an increase of 0.69%. The projected annual EPS is $5.58, a decrease of 24.56%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3029 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 2.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TGT is 0.3956%, a decrease of 1.7226%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 428,777K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

TGT / Target Corporation Ownership

Capital World Investors holds 17,319,596 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,172,758 shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 26.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,724,616 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,655,438 shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,914,655 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,397,531 shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 70.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,511,486 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,235,783 shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 10,133,971 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,790,018 shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Target Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.