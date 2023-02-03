BlackRock Cuts Stake in Targa Resources (TRGP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.40MM shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 24.43MM shares and 10.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.09% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Targa Resources is $95.77. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 28.09% from its latest reported closing price of $74.77.

The projected annual revenue for Targa Resources is $24,819MM, an increase of 13.76%. The projected annual EPS is $5.60, an increase of 424.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRGP is 0.6089%, a decrease of 0.0189%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 243,057K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 9,999,545 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,892,038 shares, representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 8,873,173 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,943,354 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 19.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,754,176 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,706,631 shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 6.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,620,495 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546,828 shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,522,105 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523,663 shares, representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 54.20% over the last quarter.

Targa Resources Declares $0.35 Dividend

Targa Resources said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $74.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.67%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 56.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

Targa Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

