BlackRock Cuts Stake in Roku (ROKU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.16MM shares of Roku Inc (ROKU). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.38MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roku is $60.43. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of $57.50.

The projected annual revenue for Roku is $3,324MM, an increase of 6.37%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.13.

Fund Sentiment

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is a decrease of 98 owner(s) or 9.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ROKU is 0.2150%, a decrease of 20.5540%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 114,372K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,114,981 shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,917,866 shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 8.80% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,132,303 shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,111,942 shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,847,444 shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,403,422 shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 26.98% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,069,333 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,664,840 shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,608,593 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525,374 shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 26.74% over the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.