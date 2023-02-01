BlackRock Cuts Stake in NICE Systems (NICE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of NICE Systems Ltd. (NICE). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.60% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for NICE Systems is $0.83. The forecasts range from a low of $0.71 to a high of $1.07. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.60% from its latest reported closing price of $207.43.

The projected annual revenue for NICE Systems is $2,478MM, an increase of 16.44%. The projected annual EPS is $8.63, an increase of 123.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in NICE Systems. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NICE is 0.4671%, an increase of 0.0730%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 56,250K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,150,386 shares

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,565,993 shares

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,495,794 shares

Capital International Investors holds 1,587,572 shares

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,422,387 shares

NICE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NICE Ltd. is an Israel-based company, specializing in contact center software, telephone voice recording, data security, surveillance, and Robotic Process Automation as well as systems that analyze recorded data.

