BlackRock Cuts Stake in Mongodb (MDB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.63MM shares of Mongodb Inc (MDB). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 5.74MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.97% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mongodb is $259.13. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.97% from its latest reported closing price of $214.21.

The projected annual revenue for Mongodb is $1,269MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mongodb. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MDB is 0.3348%, a decrease of 25.5662%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 76,443K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,839,286 shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,258,298 shares, representing a decrease of 20.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,805,880 shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,795,889 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 19.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,337,161 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,962,632 shares, representing a decrease of 112.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 77.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,995,585 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817,249 shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,932,518 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904,541 shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 19.07% over the last quarter.

MongoDB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

