BlackRock Cuts Stake in Intuit (INTU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.65MM shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.13MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.47% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuit is $481.44. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.47% from its latest reported closing price of $452.16.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is $14,431MM, an increase of 8.37%. The projected annual EPS is $13.97, an increase of 109.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2737 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INTU is 0.6948%, an increase of 2.1256%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 272,708K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,540,647 shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,749,565 shares, representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 21.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,998,114 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,892,120 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,394,342 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,259,434 shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,894,182 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,140,739 shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,023,003 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958,489 shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Intuit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.