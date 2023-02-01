BlackRock Cuts Stake in First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.54MM shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 8.52MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.82% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Interstate Bancsystem is $49.81. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.82% from its latest reported closing price of $35.88.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate Bancsystem is $1,333MM, an increase of 30.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.47, an increase of 128.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate Bancsystem. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FIBK is 0.4401%, an increase of 2.7927%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 105,046K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Interstate Bank holds 6,103,223 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158,947 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,372,165 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,691,848 shares, representing a decrease of 30.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 67.01% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,101,864 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508,404 shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 47.10% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,909,322 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,405,104 shares, representing a decrease of 17.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 85.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,743,990 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756,373 shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 9.87% over the last quarter.

First Interstate BancSystem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, the Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, in addition to offering online and mobile banking services. Through its bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout the Company's market areas.

