BlackRock Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.03MM shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 16.41MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.56% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar Tree is $167.55. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.56% from its latest reported closing price of $148.85.

The projected annual revenue for Dollar Tree is $28,764MM, an increase of 3.87%. The projected annual EPS is $7.33, an increase of 1.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollar Tree. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DLTR is 0.4330%, a decrease of 3.4868%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 254,150K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 17,874,054 shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,271,279 shares, representing an increase of 42.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 60.60% over the last quarter.

Mantle Ridge holds 11,365,531 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,612,735 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999,735 shares, representing an increase of 34.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 41.96% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 7,485,518 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,664,106 shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 25.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,342,502 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,309,909 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLTR by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Dollar Tree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.