BlackRock Cuts Stake in CBIZ (CBZ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.30MM shares of CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.42MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.74% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CBIZ is $55.08. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.74% from its latest reported closing price of $47.59.

The projected annual revenue for CBIZ is $1,484MM, an increase of 9.14%. The projected annual EPS is $2.39, an increase of 15.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBIZ. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CBZ is 0.2646%, an increase of 7.4386%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 55,193K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

P2 Capital Partners holds 3,486,031 shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 2,424,944 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458,715 shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,915,058 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941,467 shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 8.17% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,882,168 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896,837 shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 14.81% over the last quarter.

CCVAX - Calvert Small-Cap Fund holds 1,851,779 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888,791 shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Cbiz Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, transaction advisory, risk advisory, valuation services and government health care consulting. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S.

