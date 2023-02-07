BlackRock Cuts Stake in Catalent (CTLT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.79MM shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 15.00MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.81% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $70.89. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.81% from its latest reported closing price of $67.00.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual EPS is $3.30, an increase of 40.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTLT is 0.2955%, a decrease of 25.7080%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 224,067K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,420,356 shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 11,409,408 shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,299,886 shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 11,169,815 shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,957,775 shares, representing an increase of 37.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,813,663 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,023,798 shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 28.91% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,868,803 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232,772 shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

