Blackrock Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $677.23, changing hands as high as $696.27 per share. Blackrock Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLK's low point in its 52 week range is $596.18 per share, with $781.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $695.16. The BLK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

