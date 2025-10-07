BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $1,166.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

The investment firm's stock has climbed by 6.73% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackRock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 14, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $11.73, signifying a 2.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.27 billion, up 20.69% from the prior-year quarter.

BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $47.66 per share and revenue of $23.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.29% and +14.87%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.28% upward. BlackRock presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.8.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

