BlackRock Adjusts Voting Rights in SEGRO PLC

November 27, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Segro plc (REIT) (GB:SGRO) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its voting rights in SEGRO PLC, now holding a 10.92% stake after a recent acquisition or disposal. This marks a slight decrease from the previous 11.05% position, highlighting ongoing strategic movements in the company’s stock holdings. Investors should watch these developments as they may impact SEGRO’s market dynamics.

