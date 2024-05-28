BlackRock Adjusts Voting Rights in Helical PLC

Helical (GB:HLCL) has released an update.

Helical PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has altered its stake in the company by crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights, as reflected in a recent TR1 notification. The change, registered on May 24, 2024, and reported to Helical on May 27, showcases BlackRock’s adjusted investment position in the UK-based issuer. This significant shift in shareholding composition could influence investor interest and market dynamics surrounding Helical’s stock.

