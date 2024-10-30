News & Insights

BlackRock Adjusts Holdings in Moneysupermarket.com

Moneysupermarket.com (GB:MONY) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc., a major investment firm, has adjusted its holdings in Moneysupermarket.com, with its voting rights now falling below the 5% threshold. This change follows a recent acquisition or disposal of voting rights, impacting the financial landscape of the UK-based Moneysupermarket.com. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it reflects dynamic shifts in shareholder influence.

