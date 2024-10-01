News & Insights

Markets
BLK

BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners

October 01, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), Tuesday announced the completion of the acquisition of private equity company Global Infrastructure Partners, which will continue to be led by Bayo Ogunlesi and the Office of the Chairman.

Earlier this year, the asset management giant had announced the decision to acquire Global Infrastructure for a total cash consideration of $3 billion and around $12 million worth of BlackRock common stock.

With this deal, BlackRock brings together over $100 billion of private markets Assets Under Management or AUM, and approximately $750 million of run rate management fees under its control, increasing private markets AUM by approximately 40 percent and expanding run rate revenues.

Currently, BlackRock's stock is trading at $938.17, down 1.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.